‘Happy Mother’s Day,’ Mother Earth! Twitterati Honour Planet Earth With Inspiring Quotes
Happy Mother’s Day to #MotherEarth 🌺🌺Bless us all! pic.twitter.com/f2e0c0DYg6
— Neha (@NehaWagh) May 9, 2021
Honouring Mother Earth on Mom's Day!
Happy Mother's day to All #happymothersday2021 🙏.. Do something today for the Mother Earth 🌎🙏🏻 #MotherEarth #saveEarth 🙏🏻
— Urvashi Rautela (@Urvashi42893647) May 9, 2021
Netizens Pledge to Take Care of Nature
Today let's acknowledge that #motherEarth is also our mother and we haven't been good to her from some time. Let's admit our faults and pledge to be kind to our mother Earth.🌍#MothersDay
— Priyanka Bhatt (@Priyanka0_B) May 9, 2021
Respecting Dharti Maa
माता भूमि: पुत्रो अहं पृथिव्या।
ये पृथ्वी हमारी मां है, और हम इसके प्यारे बच्चे।
तुम्हे शत शत नमन। 🙏🙏
Grateful and thankful for your selfless love and giving us all that we need! #MothersDay #Prithvi #gratitude#earth #MotherEarth #prakriti #yoga pic.twitter.com/E13J37VRit
— Aanchal (आँचल) (@AanchalPsd) May 9, 2021
Show Gratitude Towards Mother Nature by Planting Trees
Nature exemplifies the pristine motherly love. It fosters our wellbeing, guards us against calamity and sustains our life with its multifarious gifts. On this #MothersDay let us show our gratitude towards mother nature by planting trees. #MotherNature @ParveenKaswan @DipakKrIAS pic.twitter.com/WKW0Twtibg
— Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (@DEFCCOfficial) May 9, 2021
Happy Mother's Day, Mother Earth
#MothersDay #mother #MothersLove #MotherEarth #Earth pic.twitter.com/tM4Vvtgnlj
— Raja ji raina (@Rajajiraina1) May 9, 2021
More Messages Trend on Social Media
On this #MothersDay let us #pray for our #MotherEarth. May she be cured of the #coronavirus and her children be healthy and continue to live in peace.🙏🙏@BlogIndiaBlog @BloggerAlliance @sujeetranjan pic.twitter.com/FwFfsFHWWG
— Nishi Namrata Sinha (@namrata_nishi) May 9, 2021
