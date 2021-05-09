‘Happy Mother’s Day,’ Mother Earth! Twitterati Honour Planet Earth With Inspiring Quotes

Honouring Mother Earth on Mom's Day!

Happy Mother's day to All #happymothersday2021 🙏.. Do something today for the Mother Earth 🌎🙏🏻 #MotherEarth #saveEarth 🙏🏻 — Urvashi Rautela (@Urvashi42893647) May 9, 2021

Netizens Pledge to Take Care of Nature

Today let's acknowledge that #motherEarth is also our mother and we haven't been good to her from some time. Let's admit our faults and pledge to be kind to our mother Earth.🌍#MothersDay — Priyanka Bhatt (@Priyanka0_B) May 9, 2021

Respecting Dharti Maa

Show Gratitude Towards Mother Nature by Planting Trees

Nature exemplifies the pristine motherly love. It fosters our wellbeing, guards us against calamity and sustains our life with its multifarious gifts. On this #MothersDay let us show our gratitude towards mother nature by planting trees. #MotherNature @ParveenKaswan @DipakKrIAS pic.twitter.com/WKW0Twtibg — Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (@DEFCCOfficial) May 9, 2021

Happy Mother's Day, Mother Earth

More Messages Trend on Social Media

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)