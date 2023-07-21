A Haryana couple is going viral on social media for a unique reason. Bantu and Santhosh consider Bollywood star Katrina Kaif much more than just a celebrity. They worship the actor like a god. They are so devoted to her that they celebrate her birthday with festivities every year. Numerous images of Katrina Kaif are hung throughout their house as a sign of their ardent affection for her. This is not a recent admiration they have developed, and the couple has been worshipping Katrina for the past ten years. It's their biggest wish to meet the actress once. Katrina Kaif Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous in These New Pics! Fans Go Gaga Over Actress’ Natural Beauty.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Haryana Couple Worships Katrina Kaif:

