A South Indian IPS officer, Sirivennela, ADCP-2, is earning praise online after a video of him speaking fluent Punjabi went viral. The clip shows him informing reporters about the shutdown of Amritsar’s Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport amid India-Pakistan tensions following precision strikes by the Indian Army. Calm and composed, he announced that all flights had been cancelled and the airport closed until further orders. His effort to communicate in Punjabi touched viewers, with the video garnering over 7 lakh views on X. Netizens applauded his linguistic adaptability, calling it “commendable” and “heartwarming.” Many admired his spirit, saying he had “beaten all language barriers” with grace and professionalism. Amritsar: Missile Debris Found in Punjab Village Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Area Cordoned Off (Watch Videos).

South Indian IPS Officer Speaks in Punjabi

#WATCH | Punjab: Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar shut until further notice Sirivennela, IPS , ADCP-2, says, " We received information that all flights need to be cancelled and the airport has to be shut. The whole airport is shut...until further… pic.twitter.com/qSE3ZqGmVT — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

Netizens Applaud Officer For His Linguistic Adaptability

Love his accent — ηᎥ†Ꭵղ (@nkk_123) May 7, 2025

This is really cute...a south indian trying to speak in Punjabi mixed with Hindi. Let's all try to speak an extra indian language and mix it with Hindi....maybe a new language will be born.... — Abhinav Mishra (@moksha_0786) May 7, 2025

he beats all the language barriers 🔥 — His Highness💰 (@doncorleoneji) May 7, 2025

