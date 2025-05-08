A South Indian IPS officer, Sirivennela, ADCP-2, is earning praise online after a video of him speaking fluent Punjabi went viral. The clip shows him informing reporters about the shutdown of Amritsar’s Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport amid India-Pakistan tensions following precision strikes by the Indian Army. Calm and composed, he announced that all flights had been cancelled and the airport closed until further orders. His effort to communicate in Punjabi touched viewers, with the video garnering over 7 lakh views on X. Netizens applauded his linguistic adaptability, calling it “commendable” and “heartwarming.” Many admired his spirit, saying he had “beaten all language barriers” with grace and professionalism. Amritsar: Missile Debris Found in Punjab Village Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Area Cordoned Off (Watch Videos).

