Balloon to Keep Endotracheal Tube off Patient’s Chest & Chin

Our ICU nurses figured out a way to keep the tubes off of patients’ chest/chin. A new one on me. I’m sure some of you have seen this. pic.twitter.com/ROGTLUIWi4 — Somalaram Venkatesh (@serioustaurean) March 27, 2021

People Are Impressed With the 'Jugaad'

Necessity is mother of Invention. She must have felt irritation of the patient when tubes touched chin/chest which could've been avoided. So she racked her brain & found out a solution. You must appreciate her. She is an Angel in nurse's form. My Salutes 🙏🌹🌹🌹 — indirakutty (@chimnibai) March 27, 2021

Great Indian 'Jugaad'

its a great Indian jugaad but seriously I can imagine how relaxed the patient must be feeling... though on the lighter side of it the jugaad seems similar to the corona virus 🦠 — TRसिन्हा (@82tushar) March 27, 2021

Thoughtful Gesture by the Hospital!

That's very cool of them...so happy for patients being cared by such thoughtful gestures 🙏🙏 — Jyothi Shankaran (@ShankaranJyothi) March 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)