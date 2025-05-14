Man Dies After Being Lifted Into Sky by Burning Hot Air Balloon and Falling to His Death (Photo Credits: X/@collinrugg)

A 40-year-old man, identified as Lucio “N,” died after falling from a hot air balloon whose basket caught fire during the First Balloon Festival near Zacatecas, Mexico. The incident occurred around 8:00 am Sunday when the tethered balloon unexpectedly broke loose as flames erupted. Though one man helped two others escape, he became entangled in a rope and was lifted into the air. Horrified onlookers saw him dangling from the burning balloon before he tragically fell. Authorities later recovered his body. Zacatecas government official Rodrigo Reyes Mugüerza confirmed the fatality and said the State Attorney General’s Office has launched an investigation. The festival was part of the Enrique Estrada 2025 Fair organised by the city council. Indonesia Hot Air Balloon Blast: Four Teens Injured as Balloon Explodes in Java (Watch Video).

Man Dies After Being Lifted Into Sky by Burning Hot Air Balloon and Falling to His Death

NEW: Man falls from the basket of a hot air balloon after it caught on fire in Zacatecas, Mexico. The man was seen hanging onto a rope as the balloon continued to go higher in the sky. The incident unfolded when the basket caught fire on the ground. In a final act of… pic.twitter.com/BHAY9Bn7xJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 13, 2025

