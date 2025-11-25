In a tragic incident, a couple’s haldi ceremony turned into a harrowing experience when the hydrogen balloons arranged for their entrance exploded, leaving both the bride and groom with burn injuries. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to the reports, the couple were holding a bunch of hydrogen balloons while colourful guns were being fired around them. Due to the heat, the balloons suddenly caught fire, and within seconds, a massive blast occurred. Reportedly, the bride sustained burns on her face and back, while the groom suffered burns on his fingers and back. Delhi Shocker: Bride’s Father Calls Off Wedding After Groom Dances to Bollywood Song ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ With Friends in New Delhi.

Bride and Groom Suffer Burns As Hydrogen Balloons Explode During Ceremony

A couple used Hydrogen Balloons in their Haldi celebration. The balloons exploded during their grand entry and left both the bride and groom with burns. They were following some sort of "viral trend" and ended up ruining their plans. Using Hydrogen in balloons is absolutely… pic.twitter.com/qhazUxNVlS — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) November 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

