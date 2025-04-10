A tragic incident occurred during a hot air balloon show in Baran, Rajasthan, where a staff member lost his life after being lifted into the air with the balloon. The mishap happened when the staffer, who was holding onto one of the balloon's ropes, was suddenly pulled upwards as the balloon took off. The video that surfaced on April 10 shows a rope snapped in mid-air, causing the man to fall from a height of nearly 80 feet. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but sadly succumbed to his injuries during medical care. Authorities have launched an inquiry into the incident to assess possible safety lapses during the show. The event, which was organized to attract tourists, has now raised serious concerns about the safety measures in place during such activities. Hot Air Balloon With Fireworks Explodes at the Tazaungdaing Festival of Lights in Myanmar Leaving 9 Injured, Watch Scary Video.

Staffer Dies After Falling 80 Feet During Hot Air Balloon Show in Baran

बारां में हॉट एयर बैलून शो करते समय हादसा हो गया बैलून की रस्सी पकडऩे वाला कर्मचारी बैलून के साथ हवा में उड गया इस दौरान बैलून की रस्सी टूट गई ओर कर्मचारी 80 फीट नीचे गिर गया जिसको तुरंत अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां उपचार के दौरान कर्मचारी की मौत हो गई pic.twitter.com/O1DyEUnwsa — Amardeep Sharma (@AmarTvMedia) April 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)