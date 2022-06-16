BTS recently announced that they would be focusing more on solo projects than group projects in the video for BTS Festa 2022. The English subtitles in the video translated the words to hiatus and this caused an uproar online with many rumours and false news flying around, even saying they may disband. The CEO of their company, HYBE, decided to personally clear up any misunderstanding by stating that BTS will not be disbanding and neither will they stop group projects. They only wish to expand the range of activities and focus more on solo projects. BTS at White House: Bangtan Boys Deliver Remarks in Press Briefing Ahead of Meeting With US President Joe Biden.

View tweet here:

HYBE CEO Park Jiwon Personally Denies All Rumors Of BTS Disbanding, Elaborates On BTS's Future Planshttps://t.co/XrNiUwF4tl — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) June 15, 2022

