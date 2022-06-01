K-pop music band BTS recently made an appearance alongside the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's press briefing ahead of their meeting with US President Joe Biden. The meeting was regarding the discussion of Asian hate crime and Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month. The septet made brief statements to journalists before the meeting, calling for a halt to crimes targeting Asian Americans. The Live session of the briefing is available on the White House's YouTube channel. BTS Boys All Set To Meet US President Joe Biden At White House To Discuss Anti-Asian Hate Crimes And Celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month.

Have A Look:

"bts fighting" whoever yelled this deserves nothing but the best in life because at that nerve wracking moment that was highly needed🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/jPV7rTazGd — zoe⁷ 6.10ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ (@barbiejungkoo) June 1, 2022

