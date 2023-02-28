An incident of drunk and driving has been reported from Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. A young man, Gaurav, is seen misbehaving with the state police in a video, which has gone viral. He was allegedly drunk, and when tested, it accounted for 94 points in the breathalyzer. When cops asked Gaurav to step out of the car, the accused bluntly refused and threatened him, saying, "I know high court judges and lawyers." UP Hit-and-Drag Case: Drunk Container Driver Drags Car for 3 Km in Meerut, Passengers Escape By Jumping Out; Video Goes Viral.

Drunk And Drive Case At Hyderabad's Banjara Hills

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)