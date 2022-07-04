Celesti Bairagey from Assam is being dubbed as a 'doppelganger' of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Instagram. The IG handle of Humans of Bombay shared a video of Celesti by compiling her pictures and videos wherein it isn't easy to differentiate between the two beauties. The reel "I'm not Alia Bhatt..." shows how Celesti wishes to become an actor like her favourite Alia in future, but at the same time, she wants to retain her own identity. Meet Alia Bhatt's Doppelganger Celesti Bairagey, Who's Creating a Storm on Social Media! (View Pics and Video).

Watch The Video, Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humans of Bombay (@officialhumansofbombay)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)