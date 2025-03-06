Maddie is a mother of two, but only one of her children is real. At 18, Maddie gave birth to her daughter, Ophelia, who is now 18 months old. Maddie describes her vibrant daughter as ‘a bundle of energy’ and ‘strong-willed.’ In addition to Ophelia, Maddie cares for a reborn doll named Forrest, which has stirred up significant controversy. According to New York Post, her interest in reborn dolls began when she was young after seeing a documentary about them. She was immediately fascinated by how realistic they appeared. "You just cuddle them, and it feels like you're holding a real baby. They’re so lifelike," Maddie says of Forrest, her reborn doll. Maddie ensures Ophelia is gentle with Forrest, referring to the doll as ‘mummy's baby.’ She reassures that Ophelia’s well-being is her top priority and that there’s no jealousy between the two. Thief in US Swallows Tiffany & Co Diamond Earrings Worth INR 6.7 Crore During Orlando Heist To Avoid Arrest, Viral Video Shows X-Ray Revealing the Jewellery in His Digestive Tract.

Watch Video Of Maddie; Mom Of Two Babies, Only One Real

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)