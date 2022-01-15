India is celebrating 74th Army Day on Saturday and the countrymen and women are paying their respect and tribute to the brave soldiers of the Indian Army. On this special occasion of Army Day 2022 in India, a specially composed song “Maati”, sung by eminent Indian playback singer Hariharan was released and the music video has left every Indian with a feeling of pride. Watch this video that will surely give you goosebumps. Army Day 2022: Indian Army Releases Video Showing Valour of Forces (Watch Video).

Here's The Song Video Tweeted by the Official Twitter Page of ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY

#ArmyDay “इस वतन में हमने जनम लिया माटी का कर्ज चुकाएंगे सरहद पर जब भी जंग छिड़े जाँ देकर फ़र्ज़ निभाएंगे" "माटी"... Song dedicated to the Nation, by #IndianArmy Credits:- Singer: Mr Hariharan Creative Director: Nairrit Das Music Director: Ashu Chakroborty#AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/pHsJWketpe — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 15, 2022

