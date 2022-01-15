On 15 January, the nation marks Indian Army Day to acknowledge and celebrate the valour of its soldiers. A Video showcasing the latest weapons and technology that has been incorporated by the Indian Army.

#WATCH | Indian Army releases a video showcasing the valour of the forces on the occasion of #ArmyDay pic.twitter.com/EtK3RIJxkN — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)