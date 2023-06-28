Warrior Squad, an Indian dance group, captivated the audience and judges on America's Got Talent with their phenomenal performance to the popular song "Eyy Bidda" from the movie Pushpa. Their extraordinary act earned them a well-deserved standing ovation, leaving the judges, which included supermodel Heidi Klum, actor Sofia Vergara, and the renowned Simon Cowell, in awe. Simon expressed his sheer amazement, remarking, "I am blown away by this act because it was like a machine. Every part had to work together, it was unbelievable, and you all are very brave." Allu Arjun Birthday: Check Out Most Stylish Onscreen Looks of the Actor.

Watch The Viral Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)