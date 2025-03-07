A man in India has earned the title of ‘Indian Ironman’ from social media users after a video of him lifting a bike onto his shoulders and crossing a railway barrier went viral. The 18-second clip, shared by the X account ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’, has garnered nearly 4 lakh views, leaving the internet stunned. In the video, while other vehicles wait patiently, the man hoists his bike, walks confidently across the railway tracks, and continues on his way. The bizarre stunt has sparked reactions ranging from awe to disbelief, with many questioning the unusual choice. Gujarat: Cop Thrashes Boy Enjoying Bicycle Ride During PM Narendra Modi’s Convoy Drill in Surat, Removed From Duty After Video Goes Viral.

‘Indian Ironman’ Carries Bike on Shoulders to Cross Railway Barrier

A guy Lifted his bike on his shoulders to Cross the Railway barrier: pic.twitter.com/ki4dx5BmZZ — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 6, 2025

