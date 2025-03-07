A police officer was caught on video thrashing a boy riding his bicycle during a road drill for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy on Thursday in Surat. The footage shows sub-inspector BA Gadhvi pulling the boy’s hair and pushing him while he sat on his bike. Following public outrage, Gadhvi was removed from ground duty and reassigned to control room duty. He was serving as a police sub-inspector (PSI) in Morbi district and was temporarily deployed under the Surat traffic department for PM Modi’s visit. The incident occurred ahead of PM Modi’s rally in Limbayat on Friday evening. Authorities have taken note of the incident, and further action may be considered. PM Narendra Modi on 2-Day Visit to Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Will Launch Several Projects Today.

Gujarat Cop Caught Assaulting Boy During PM Modi’s Convoy Drill

