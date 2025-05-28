Austrian influencer and reality TV star Vanessa Mariposa, 32, revealed she was hospitalised after allegedly being drugged with date rape drugs and robbed during a rooftop party in Mallorca, Spain. Mariposa, who has over 800,000 Instagram followers, recounted the terrifying ordeal in a video, saying she and a friend felt extremely unwell after three glasses of wine. She later blacked out, vomited, and lost all memory of the night. Mariposa also claimed her Cartier bracelet and phone SIM card were stolen. Fortunately, her partner and a friend intervened and took them home safely. The next day, hospital tests confirmed traces of the drug. Sharing her story online, Mariposa urged women to remain vigilant, warning how easily such crimes can occur even in seemingly safe social settings. ‘I’ll Break His Bones’: Kolkata Taxi Driver Scams, Threatens YouTuber ‘Meet Dustin’ in Viral Video.

Vanessa Mariposa Says She Was Drugged and Robbed at Mallorca Party

