Travel YouTuber Meet Dustin’s first day in Kolkata turned into a nightmare after a taxi scam escalated into a violent threat. In a viral nine-minute video titled “Taxi Driver in Kolkata Tried to Cheat and Threaten Me,” Dustin shared how he was taken 15 km in the wrong direction after clearly giving his destination—Hotel Great Western in Park Street. When he refused to pay extra for the driver’s mistake, another man joined in and demanded INR 1,000. The man then threatened Dustin in Bengali, saying he’d take him to a lonely place and “break his bones.” Dustin captured it all on camera. The YouTuber eventually paid INR 800 but warned viewers to avoid local taxis and stick to app-based cabs. “This won’t ruin my love for India, but it was scary,” he concluded. ‘I Am Not an Object’: Polish Solo Traveller Kasia Shares Harrowing Experience of Being Followed by Man During Trek in Himachal Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

Kolkata Taxi Driver Threatens to ‘Break Bones’ of Foreign YouTuber Dustin Over Fare Dispute

