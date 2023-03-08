Happy Women's Day 2023! International Women's Day is annually celebrated on March 8, with many countries declaring the day a public holiday. The day is dedicated to the women, honouring their immense contribution as well as raising awareness about the women's rights. Search engine giant Google, too, joined in observing this day in their own unique way - dedicating a wonderful doodle. This year, International Women's Day 2023 Google Doodle celebrates many ways in which women support women. The vignettes within each “GOOGLE” letter of the doodle "highlight a few of the many areas in which women around the world support each other to progress and improve each other's quality of life," describes the internet giant about the doodle. International Women's Day 2023 Greetings and Images: Send WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, and Sayings To Celebrate the Special Day.

International Women's Day 2023 Google Doodle

International Women's Day Google Doodle (File Image)

