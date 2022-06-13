The opening day of the auction of the media rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) cycle 2023 to 2027 has created quite a buzz online. As per reports, the value per match has crossed the Rs. 100-crore mark, reportedly Rs 104 crore to zoom past a single English Premier League (EPL) match. The overall value of the media rights too has touched Rs. 41,000 crore as of now. While the final winner is yet to be decided, netizens have taken to the micro-blogging platform to trend hashtag 'IPL Media Rights.' #IPLMediaRights funny memes and jokes have gone viral and they are a must-check to kick off Monday morning on a hilarious note.
Paisa Hi Paisa Hoga
#IPLMediaRights #IPL2023 #BCCI after selling IPL media rights : pic.twitter.com/p4rz2s2xW1
— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) June 12, 2022
Why Hotstar Why
Hotstar out from bidding #IPLMediaRights
my friend with 1 year subscription :#IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/qYlOVOrRU2
— Gk (@ggkhnr) June 12, 2022
HEHEHEHE
#IPLMediaRights 😂😂😂😂
SONY MAX bidding for IPL Auction Rights 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Fds9HgSttA
— akash s (@21revolutions) June 12, 2022
True Story
Amazon before bids for #IPLMediaRights
Amazon during the bids for #IplMediaRights pic.twitter.com/gLCkMapSCO
— Prince Pandey🍁🦜 (@princepandey_) June 12, 2022
ROFL
If alt Balaji gets the rights #IPLMediaRights pic.twitter.com/Kl5E2nXcY8
— Hathi barhkula (@Calmness007) June 12, 2022
Results Yet To Be Decided
Star sports reaction when sony win the #IPLMediaRights bid pic.twitter.com/3wU2sselFR
— Saurav Anand (@Sauravanand0932) June 11, 2022
Heart Breaks Into Thousand Pieces
Hotstar Refused to bid for IPL Rights
Me with 1 year subscription-#IPLMediaRights @DisneyPlusHS #IPL2023 #IPL pic.twitter.com/LsCXVdbrIH
— MaNjeeT AGgaRwAL🇮🇳 (@MaNjeeTAGgaRwA5) June 11, 2022
Yes Please
Whoever gets the media rights, just bring back the zoo zoo ads. pic.twitter.com/lmzHVbFDHj
— One Tip One Hand🌍😎 (@VVMparody) June 11, 2022
HAHHAHHAHA
#IPLMediaRights already done by someone pic.twitter.com/BubbMt6mER
— 🤴Sachin Rajavel🇮🇳 (@RP_Rajavell) June 13, 2022
Manifesting
DD National please#IPLMediaRights pic.twitter.com/dNVws4DoPv
— D Jay (@djaywalebabu) June 11, 2022
Yes, Let's Do That
Lets confuse today's kids#IPLMediaRights #IPL pic.twitter.com/y7eaMqExI5
— 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐲 (@fivewides) June 10, 2022
True Story
Hotstar Refused to bid for #IPLMediaRights
Me & my friend with 1 year subscription : pic.twitter.com/X6CwvxCntM
— dp (@dhruv1n) June 12, 2022
Wish List
#IPL2023 #IPLMediaRights #Sony #Hotstar
Public opinion on IPL Media rights summed up: pic.twitter.com/je9uiN8mzT
— Hemant (@Sportscasmm) June 12, 2022
Yes, Yes, Yes
Bring our childhood back❤️❤️ #SonySportsNetwork@SonySportsNetwk#IPLMediaRights pic.twitter.com/Eh8LtjhbC9
— Jayateja (@jayateja321) June 10, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)