Remember Louis Vuitton’s auto-rickshaw handbags at the Paris Fashion Week runway? After the three-wheeled Spring/Summer '26 menswear handbags collection, LV has once again raised eyebrows with its latest lifebuoy bag. Is the latest handbag the ‘it’ accessory in luxury fashion? Only time will tell. However, the new monogram handbags certainly sparked a buzz online, especially with the high pricing. The talked-about arm candy debuted at the LV men’s Spring/Summer’ 26 show in Paris and is sold at a price of USD 10,000 (approximately INR 8.6 lakh). What makes it buzz-worthy is that the LV lifebuoy bag is listed under contact concierge services on the LV website, indicating that it is either coming soon or is already in high demand. With LV’s signature leather canvas with monogram, the bag gives off a luxury vibe, perhaps in a floaty manner. Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring-Summer 2026 – Indian Sartorialism, Positioned Within the Magnified Game Board by Architect Bijoy Jain, Explores Tactile Dandyism.

Louis Vuitton’s Lifebuoy Bag

Louis Vuitton has released a bag shaped like a 🛟 lifebuoy. 😅 The price is approximately $8,700. pic.twitter.com/Y8oRH0TzkE — 𝐏𝐇𝐎𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐗⚜️𝐃𝐑𝐀𝐆𝐎𝐍 (@XPHOENIXDRAGON) July 9, 2025

