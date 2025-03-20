At the renowned Singheshwar Mela in Bihar, an intriguing and unexpected trend has gone viral, leaving both locals and online viewers captivated. The tradition-filled fair, famous for its religious significance and cultural festivities, has recently witnessed an unusual and imaginative addition to its attractions, women dressed as ‘Jalparis’ (mermaids). Their performances typically involve graceful movements, mimicking the fluidity of water, and captivating the onlookers with their charm and artistry. The incorporation of such creative elements highlights how festivals like Singheshwar Mela continue to adapt and transform, embracing modern forms of entertainment while still retaining their deep cultural and religious roots. Bengaluru Teacher Dance Viral Videos: This College Lecturer’s Epic Dance Moves in Front of His Students at Global Academy of Technology Win Hearts Online (Watch Instagram Reels).

Watch Video Of Jalapris At Singheshwar Mela:

Jalparis Entertaining People At Singheshwar Mela

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam_Yadav (@gautam_yadav124)

Jalparis At Singheshwar Mela in Bihar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)