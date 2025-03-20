In the digital age, where moments of spontaneity can quickly transform into viral sensations, a Bengaluru college lecturer of Global Academy of Technology has captured the internet's attention with an impromptu dance performance that has taken the online world by storm. A video showing the lecturer displaying his dance moves in front of his students has quickly gained widespread popularity. What began as an enthusiastic break from his usual lecture routine soon became a symbol of positivity, creating a moment of joy that resonated across social media. The viral clip has not only won over his students but has also earned admiration from viewers around the world. Alien Abduction Funny Memes and UFO Humour For Alien Abduction Day 2025: Hilarious Instagram Reels and Hilarious Jokes About the Extraterrestrials That Will Have You Questioning Reality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎥🚀 (@gatalbum)

