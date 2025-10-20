A video surfaced on social media showing five women stopping a man who was groping and taking inappropriate photos of girls on a subway in Japan. The video captures the accused struggling to break free as the women held him firmly, while a bystander sat on him to prevent his escape. The incident reportedly occurred after the women caught him in the act of upskirting and photographing young girls on the subway. Soon after, two police officers can be seen arriving and taking the man into custody. Earthquake in Japan Videos: Footage Shows Cars and Building Shaking After Back-to-Back Quakes of Magnitude 6.9 and 7.1 Strike Country.

Women Stop Man Groping and Upskirting Girls on Subway in Japan

Japanese women joined to stop a man who was taking inappropriate photos of girls on the subway and didn't let him go until the police arrived. pic.twitter.com/3XO05r2eNh — Azat (@AzatAlsalim) October 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

