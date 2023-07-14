The Japanese space agency has suffered a significant setback after an Epsilon S small rocket engine exploded during a trial. The agency is creating the Epsilon S to replace the present Epsilon series to increase the nation's competitiveness in the expanding satellite launch market. According to the official, the explosion happened around a minute into the second stage engine test. In the explosion video that went viral on social media, flames appear to be shooting out of the testing facility, and the roof blows off. The agency has further decided to postpone the launch of Epsilon S after the explosion. Japan's Epsilon Rocket Engine Explodes During Test: Official.

💥🇯🇵 - In #Japan, an #EpsilonS rocket exploded during tests, the explosion occurred one minute after the start of tests of the rocket engine. pic.twitter.com/FT0PFYXLwY — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformantofc) July 14, 2023

