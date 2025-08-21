Internet’s favourite judge, often hailed as the ‘nicest jurist,’ Frank Caprio, died at 88. His death, following a long fight with pancreatic cancer, was confirmed in a statement shared on his Instagram account. He rose to global fame through his reality court show Caught in Providence. A day before his demise, Judge Frank Caprio posted a video requesting his followers to keep him in their prayers as he continued his battle against cancer. He was often described as the ‘Nicest Judge in the World’ for his compassionate approach in the courtroom. Born to Italian immigrants, he served on the bench from 1985 to 2023, often waiving fines for the needy and honouring veterans in hearings. His death has drawn widespread tributes.

