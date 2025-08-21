Internet’s favourite judge, often hailed as the ‘nicest jurist,’ Frank Caprio, died at 88. His death, following a long fight with pancreatic cancer, was confirmed in a statement shared on his Instagram account. He rose to global fame through his reality court show Caught in Providence. A day before his demise, Judge Frank Caprio posted a video requesting his followers to keep him in their prayers as he continued his battle against cancer. He was often described as the ‘Nicest Judge in the World’ for his compassionate approach in the courtroom. Born to Italian immigrants, he served on the bench from 1985 to 2023, often waiving fines for the needy and honouring veterans in hearings. His death has drawn widespread tributes.

Judge Frank Caprio Dies at 88

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judge Frank Caprio (@therealfrankcaprio)

Judge Frank Caprio's Final Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judge Frank Caprio (@therealfrankcaprio)

Internet Is Heartbroken!

Heaven gained an angel today. Judge Frank Caprio wasn’t just a judge—he was a symbol of kindness, empathy, and humanity. Through his compassion, he showed us that justice can be both fair and full of heart. His legacy will live on forever. Rest in peace ❤️‍🩹🙏 pic.twitter.com/9CLcXB4uhX — Growing Up Italian (@GrowingUpItalia) August 20, 2025

Old Videos of Judge Frank Caprio Goes Viral

Just to remind you all of the absolute legend Judge Frank Caprio was, he waived the fine for a 100 year old WW2 veteran's first speeding ticket. And there are MANY more cases of him being one of the nicest, realest, and most wholesome judges who gave people a break when they… https://t.co/wBEFeRklxo pic.twitter.com/tRee4uS8G1 — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) August 20, 2025

Netizens Share Condolence Messages

Rest in peace, the wonderful and kind Judge Frank Caprio (1936–2025). pic.twitter.com/AlzQtAqb0K — Colm Flynn (@colmflynnire) August 20, 2025

