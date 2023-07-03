The first full moon of July is also known as Buck Moon. The Buck Moon is named after male dear antlers that go fully grown around this time of the year. The full Buck Moon will be seen on Monday, July 3. This year's Buck Moon is more exciting than ever as it kicks off a season of four in a row. Netizens took to Twitter to share mesmerising stills of the July Buck Moon. July's Full Buck Moon will rise at 19:10 ET (00:10 BST / 01:10 CEST) on Monday, July 3, according to In the Sky from New York. Flower Moon Lunar Eclipse 2023 Free Telescope Live Streaming: How To Watch May Full Moon Telecast Online at This Time.

July Buck Moon Pictures:

July's Full Moon:

July’s full moon, also known as the buck moon, rises above the Ancient Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounio.#fullmoon #buckmoon #capesounio 2-7-23 pic.twitter.com/xXB9N3C6Og — lolos marios (@lolosmarios) July 2, 2023

July Buck Moon:

The Full Buck Moon of tonight 🦌🌕 named after male dear antlers, that go fully grown around this time of the year. #FullMoon #BuckMoon pic.twitter.com/LmVEXhJShz — Rami Ammoun (@rami_astro) July 3, 2023

Buck Moon Tweets:

Buck Moon Pictures:

Full Moon Photos:

