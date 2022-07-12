The month of July will spectate this year's biggest and brightest Supermoon on Wednesday, July 13. The moon will be at the nearest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit. This phenomenon is known as perigee. The name of the celestial event is Buck Moon, as July is when bucks or male deers regrow their full-size antlers in preparation for the autumn breeding season. The supermoon will be visible at 2:38 pm EDT on July 13 i.e. 12:08 am IST, Thursday. We have brought you the YouTube link below to witness Thunder Moon's live broadcast. Supermoon 2022 or July's Buck Moon Date and Time: Visibility, Significance and Everything You Need To Learn About the Biggest Supermoon of the Year.

Watch The LIVE Telecast Of Buck Moon 2022

