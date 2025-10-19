In a bizarre incident at Jabalpur Railway Station on October 17, a young passenger was forced to surrender his smartwatch worth INR 2,000 to a samosa vendor after a failed UPI payment for a INR 20 snack. The dramatic encounter, caught on CCTV and now viral on social media, shows vendor Sandeep Gupta grabbing the passenger by the collar, dragging him, and refusing to let go until the watch was handed over, all while the train was leaving Platform No. 5. Despite the passenger’s attempt to pay digitally and even photographing the QR code, the vendor blocked him from boarding. The Jabalpur Railway Administration acted swiftly. “The vendor was arrested under the Railway Act and his license is being cancelled,” confirmed West Central Railway CPRO Harshit Srivastava. Jabalpur Railway Station Shocker: Passenger Forced to Give Up Smartwatch to Samosa Vendor After UPI Payment Through PhonePe Fails and Train Starts Moving; Video Goes Viral.

Passenger Forced to Give Smartwatch to Samosa Vendor After UPI Payment Fails

At Jabalpur railway station, a vendor forced a passanger to pay online and buy samosas as the train chugged out of platform. When the online payment didn't go through, the passanger took off his wrist watch and gave it to the vendor who then released the collar. pic.twitter.com/sCzv69pDCb — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 18, 2025

Vendor Arrested After Video Goes Viral

#WATCH | A passenger was forced to give a watch to a samosa seller after his UPI payment failed while his train was departing from Jabalpur. West Central Railway CPRO Harshit Srivastava says, "The incident occurred on the evening of 17th October. At Jabalpur station, a vendor… pic.twitter.com/3mHkMROq1E — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (X Account of ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)