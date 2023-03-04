Ahead of the festival of Holi, #Holi2023 has started to trend on Twitter with netizens asking "Kab hai holi"? Interestingly, the questions arise as many are debating that Holi will be celebrated this year on March 7 while some are saying that it will be on March 8. Twitterati's left no time and joined the trend as they shared funny memes on "Holi kab hain????" Don't believe us, check out the tweets! Holi 2023 Celebrations: From Paan Thandai To Dry Fruit Thandai; 5 Must-Try Drinks While Celebrating the Festival of Colours.

Holi Kab Hai????

#Holi2023 kab hai ??? 7th ya 8th ! Ya do din ki hai iss baar ? Holi kab hai ???? pic.twitter.com/IwwJRWw4sX — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) March 2, 2023

Kab Hai #Holi???

Holi kab hain???? Kab hai #Holi??? #Google : 8 March Calendar: 7 March Pandit ji: 6 March Me: pic.twitter.com/GueN5v86hQ — Stock Market Shitposting (@StockMarketShit) March 3, 2023

Holi Kab Hai Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma

When is Holi?

Holi kab hai? 7th ya 8th March? 😑 pic.twitter.com/azQ0GcUqQP — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 27, 2023

Nation Wants To Know

Kab Hai Holi.. Holi Kab hai... Gabbar Always ask in Sholey... Traders asking to #nseindia... Half India on 7th & Half on 8th.. Celebrate both day...Market to chalta rahega...👍👍👍 — 🇮🇳🇮🇳🆁🅼 (𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐊 𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐆𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓) (@Ravi_Riskmgmt) March 3, 2023

