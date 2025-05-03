A 35-year-old man sustained serious injuries after his two-wheeler collided with a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus in Andheri East on Friday morning. The incident took place near the Nelco Signal around 9:20 am as the bus, operating on route 333, was passing through the area. The victim, identified as Ismail Suratwala, reportedly fell from his vehicle during the collision, and the rear tire of the bus ran over his left arm. He was immediately rushed to Holy Spirit Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. The MIDC Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact sequence of events and assess any possible negligence. Eyewitnesses are being questioned, and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed. Andheri Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Crystal Tower Located Along Western Express Highway in Mumbai, Video Shows Black Smoke Covering Skies.

Man’s Arm Crushed After Bike Collides With BEST Bus

