Maharashtra-born model and actress Kate Sharma is a big hit online these days on Facebook-owned Instagram for her hot and sultry posts. The 25-year-old who caught everyone’s attention recently for her sexy shower video is back with a new Instagram reel. In this funny video, Kate Sharma is seen flaunting major cleavage in a skimpy bikini top and itsy-bitsy skirt.

Watch Video of Kate Sharma in Instagram Reel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T E S H A R M A (@katesharma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)