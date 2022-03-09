Photography is the universal language that speaks to the heart. This time a professional photographer captured a girl from Kerala, who happens to be a balloon seller. The main twist of the story is the pictures of the girl spread like wildfire on social media platforms. The balloon seller who goes by the name Kisbu has become an internet sensation after Arjun Krishnan, a wedding photographer spotted her at the Andalur Kavu festival in Kerala. Kerala Labourer Turns Model! Watch Viral Video of 60-Year-Old Taking The Internet By Storm Post Stylish Makeover.

Have A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗮𝗸 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 ᵇʸ 𝐀𝐫𝐣𝐮𝐧 𝐊𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐚𝐧 (@arjun__krishnan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)