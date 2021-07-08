Kerala based man Renjith Somarajan who works as a driver has won 20 million dirhams (Rs 40 crore) in a raffle draw in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on July 3. According to Khaleej Times, he had been purchasing tickets for the past three years.

