Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s love ballad “Kesariya” that also happens to be the first song from their forthcoming movie, Brahmastra, released on Sunday and it is…hmm…quite something. Now, if you remember, when the Brahmastra trailer was released, “Kesariya” was dubbed as its silver lining. And it looks like that’s not the case. The main reason is its lyrics, especially the part “Love Storiya” (also spelt as “Love Storiyaan”). Fans just cannot fathom its existence, and clearly, “Love Storiya” in “Kesariya” is touted as the biggest turn-off. The next problem Ranbir-Alia’s romantic song has been facing is alleged plagiarism. Few Twitter users are pointing out the similarities between “Kesariya” and “Laree Chootee” by Call (band). The song had featured in Abhay Deol and Neha Dhupia’s movie Ek Chalis Ki Last Local. Meanwhile, the music of "Kesariya" is given by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh. 'Love Storiya' Funny Memes Go Viral After Brahmastra Song 'Kesariya' Release, Netizens Can't Wrap Their Heads Around 'Love Storiyaan' Lyrics.
Seriously, Sach Hai Ekdum
1.#Kesariya teaser
2. #Kesariyasong pic.twitter.com/d0Xr4HzgOx
— Desi Bro (@kasotiya_harish) July 17, 2022
HAHHAHHAHHAHHAHHA
People to the writers of kesariya tera, on adding "Love storiyan" #KesariyaSong pic.twitter.com/8SZtrcF6tl
— Aalok (@Chuckle_Some2) July 17, 2022
OOOPS
Musician Pritam another chori chori kiya re song#KesariyaSong pic.twitter.com/7W7BPjCCZv
— Nocturnal Soul (@Mirage_gurrl) July 18, 2022
Kisi Ko Pata Nahin Chalega
Everyone to Pritam after listening to #KesariyaSong pic.twitter.com/AW79nghUi8
— Ritik Sahu (@guy_weirdness) July 17, 2022
Love Storiya Kya Kiya Re
Love Storiya part trying to fit in Kesariya Song...#Kesariya #KesariyaSong #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/SKfQT8kbSG
— Touseef Akhtar (@AkhtarNotShoaib) July 17, 2022
DHOKHA HUA BINOD
Meanwhile, Bollywood never disappoint... How to ruin a masterpiece#KesariyaSong #Brahmastra #ArijitSingh pic.twitter.com/vqdMxqcd19
— 𝐴 𝐹𝑜𝑟𝑠𝑎𝑘𝑒𝑛 𝑀𝑜𝑛𝑘 (@ankit_kashyap7) July 17, 2022
ROFL
my editing skills = love Storiyan #KesariyaSong #Kesariya pic.twitter.com/yacVhoBD8D
— Vishal kalawant (@Vish_ky_tweets) July 17, 2022
Listening to That Part on Loop
2.5 min waste ho gya ,#KesariyaSong pic.twitter.com/ALQW8FrpZJ
— Arman (@_m_c_q) July 17, 2022
No Idea
Literally everyone after listening to the #lovestoriya Part in #KesariyaSong : pic.twitter.com/HkFFLcEHB1
— Mon (@singhmonikaaaaa) July 17, 2022
Bahut Dissapoint Kiye Ho
Most disastrous thing of 2022 #KesariyaSong #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/arGWid95ib
— Rautela Saab (@RautelaSaab) July 17, 2022
Na Bro, Bahut Hain
Is it just me or these verses sound similar? #KesariyaSong pic.twitter.com/D0VQzkyeXs
— Abdullah (@ab_abd01) July 17, 2022
Watch Video of Kesariya:
Watch Video of Laree Chootee:
