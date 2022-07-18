Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s love ballad “Kesariya” that also happens to be the first song from their forthcoming movie, Brahmastra, released on Sunday and it is…hmm…quite something. Now, if you remember, when the Brahmastra trailer was released, “Kesariya” was dubbed as its silver lining. And it looks like that’s not the case. The main reason is its lyrics, especially the part “Love Storiya” (also spelt as “Love Storiyaan”). Fans just cannot fathom its existence, and clearly, “Love Storiya” in “Kesariya” is touted as the biggest turn-off. The next problem Ranbir-Alia’s romantic song has been facing is alleged plagiarism. Few Twitter users are pointing out the similarities between “Kesariya” and “Laree Chootee” by Call (band). The song had featured in Abhay Deol and Neha Dhupia’s movie Ek Chalis Ki Last Local. Meanwhile, the music of "Kesariya" is given by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh. 'Love Storiya' Funny Memes Go Viral After Brahmastra Song 'Kesariya' Release, Netizens Can't Wrap Their Heads Around 'Love Storiyaan' Lyrics.

People to the writers of kesariya tera, on adding "Love storiyan" #KesariyaSong pic.twitter.com/8SZtrcF6tl — Aalok (@Chuckle_Some2) July 17, 2022

Musician Pritam another chori chori kiya re song#KesariyaSong pic.twitter.com/7W7BPjCCZv — Nocturnal Soul (@Mirage_gurrl) July 18, 2022

Everyone to Pritam after listening to #KesariyaSong pic.twitter.com/AW79nghUi8 — Ritik Sahu (@guy_weirdness) July 17, 2022

Is it just me or these verses sound similar? #KesariyaSong pic.twitter.com/D0VQzkyeXs — Abdullah (@ab_abd01) July 17, 2022

