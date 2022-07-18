The much-anticipated release of 'Kesariya' from 'Brahmastra' is finally out! The full version of the song was released on July 17, Sunday. However, the song featuring Alia and Ranbir, garnered mixed reactions as netizens believed that the hype wasn't justified in the song other than its hook part. Specially, the 'Love Storiya' part of the song has gained mixed reactions as the lyrics do not seem to impress the fans who felt that it was like ketchup poured on maggi! The lyrics of the viral song went like, "Kaajal ki, siyaahi se likhi, hain tu ne jaane, kitnon ki love storiyaan". Take a look at how the twitterati couldn't wrap their heads around 'Love Storiyaan' and shared funny memes on social media.

Check Out the 'Love Storiya' Funny Memes That Went Viral on Twitter:

vibing to kesariya until the love storiyaan part comes and ruins it pic.twitter.com/8NPgkCf6ZJ — ny (@sprihaxx) July 17, 2022

Funny!

He's a 10, but he tried to rhyme 'kesariyaa' with 'love storiyaan' — S. (@daalmakhniiii) July 17, 2022

Now That's Serious

her: he must be thinking about other girls him: what could’ve been the possible & apt replacement of ‘love storiyaan’? in kesariya… prem kahaniyaan? or zindagniyaan? ishqe daariyaan? pic.twitter.com/OBOUvwz19U — adarsh (@goldstardrip) July 17, 2022

What a Connection!

your life is as beautiful as kesariya tera ishq hai piya, don't let any love storiyaan ruin it for you — Rishab (@humantrashhaha) July 17, 2022

If Disheartened and Shattered Got a Face

When they rhyme love storiyaan with kesariyaa pic.twitter.com/jaeifNPW6w — Darshannn (@D4Dramatic) July 17, 2022

For Real?

when i heard “love storiyaan” pic.twitter.com/kCVIQ57C1z — miss sexy payal (@misssexypayaI) July 17, 2022

Got No Chill

In a 'Fit'?

*love storiya* word trying to fit in keshriya song be like #Brahmastra 🤧 pic.twitter.com/Vc70vHZcXf — 🇮🇳 ritesh diwan 🇮🇳 (@the_savage_143) July 18, 2022

HaHa!

Kesariya when Love Storiya walks in pic.twitter.com/W66j0NlZen — Abhishek (@6ix9kmph) July 17, 2022

