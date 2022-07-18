The much-anticipated release of 'Kesariya' from 'Brahmastra' is finally out! The full version of the song was released on July 17, Sunday. However, the song featuring Alia and Ranbir, garnered mixed reactions as netizens believed that the hype wasn't justified in the song other than its hook part. Specially, the 'Love Storiya' part of the song has gained mixed reactions as the lyrics do not seem to impress the fans who felt that it was like ketchup poured on maggi! The lyrics of the viral song went like, "Kaajal ki, siyaahi se likhi, hain tu ne jaane, kitnon ki love storiyaan". Take a look at how the twitterati couldn't wrap their heads around 'Love Storiyaan' and shared funny memes on social media.

Check Out the 'Love Storiya' Funny Memes That Went Viral on Twitter: 

Funny!

Now That's Serious

What a Connection!

If Disheartened and Shattered Got a Face

For Real?

Got No Chill

In a 'Fit'?

HaHa!

