German singer-songwriter Kim Petras wore horse head to the Met Gala 2021 red carpet. No, we are not kidding. The 29-year-old did her best to adhere to this year’s Met Gala theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” with Collina Strada ensemble. Her horse girl attire did not go unnoticed as netizens made her Met Gala 2021 look go viral. Photos, videos, hilarious posts and funny memes are shared online, check them out.

View Photos of Kim Petras

Yes, She Is The Horse Girl

aint no way kim petras pulled up to the met gala as a HORSE GIRL 😭😭 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/YzOjtFfpZo — ً (@faw1e) September 13, 2021

Here's How Netizens Reacted

kim petras has fallen down the stairs at the #MetGala! pic.twitter.com/0NFleWWLHj — kate’s bush (@iamkatesbush) September 13, 2021

HAHHAHAHAHHA

BREAKING: KIM PETRAS HAS FALLEN DOWN THE STAIRS AT THE #METGALA pic.twitter.com/PupjFrvU5U — billy (@nextlevelbilly) September 14, 2021

