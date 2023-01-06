A 65-year-old man in West Bengal’s Kolkata has installed a life-size silicone dummy of his late wife at his home. Tapas Sandilya, a retired government employee, lost his wife, Indrani, during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, to fulfil her wishes, he has installed a silicone statue of her. The statue, which weighs 30 kg, is placed on a sofa at Indrani's favourite spot at their home. He has adorned the dummy with gold jewellery, the ones Indrani loved. A silk saree, which she wore on the occasion of her son’s wedding reception, is also draped on the statue. He spent Rs. 2.5 lakh to get Indrani’s life-like statue built. Diesel's Weird 'Patta Gobi' Jacket Goes Viral; Netizens Troll The Luxury Brand for Its Bizarre Print and High Price (View Tweets).

Take a Look at The Lifelike Statue of His Late Wife

Grieving Indian husband has £2,500 life-size silicon dummy of his dead wife made https://t.co/OFsQZDoJvz — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) January 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)