Heavy rains lashed West Bengal's capital city Kolkata in the past few days throwing life out of gear. Waterlogging has been reported in several parts of West Bengal's capital city. A video surfaced on social media in which people were seen catching catla fish from waterlogged streets of Kolkata's Newtown area. As per reports, the local of the area had caught 15 kg catla fish.

Here Is The Video:

