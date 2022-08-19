On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, Mumbai Police took to Twitter to greet Mumbaikars on the occasion of Janmashtami and Dahi Handi celebrations. "We appeal the citizens to follow the rules and celebrate Dahi Handi accident/injury free," Mumbai Police said in its tweet. Besides, Mumbai Police also shared a video where the Mumbai Police Band can be seen playing Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's iconic Dahi Handi song 'Mach Gaya Shor'. In the video, the Mumbai Police Band can be seen playing the beautiful rendition of 'Mach Gay Shor' at the Mumbai Police Khaki Studio.

Check Mumbai Police's Greeting:

Happy Dahi Handi wishes to all Mumbaikars! We appeal the citizens to follow the rules and celebrate Dahi Handi accident/injury free.#DahiHandi#Gopalkala pic.twitter.com/Ge9AhIFIt6 — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 19, 2022

Watch Mumbai Police Band's 'Mach Gaya Shor' Rendition:

