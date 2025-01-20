The renowned Kulhad Pizza couple from Jalandhar, Punjab, has reportedly left India and moved to the UK with their son, as per reports. Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur, who gained fame for their viral street food business, have been embroiled in controversies over the past months, including rumours of marital discord and receiving death threats. Despite speculations of divorce and unfollowing each other on social media, the couple has relocated together. Recently, Gurpreet Kaur’s hacked Instagram account was recovered, adding to their tumultuous journey. Kulhad Pizza Couple Viral Videos: Sehaj Arora and Wife Gurpreet Who Rose to Prominence After Controversial MMS Video Leak Are Now Ruling Instagram With Fun Reels (Watch).

Kulhad Pizza Couple Relocates to UK Amid Controversies

मशहूर कुल्हड़ पिज्जा कपल ने एक दूसरे को सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट्स पर अनफॉलो कर दिया था। शहर में दोनों के बीच तलाक की चर्चा छिड़ी हुई थी। हालांकि अब दोनों एक साथ अपने बच्चे सहित यूके मूव होने जा रहा हैं। बता दें कि हाल ही में सहज अरोड़ा की पत्नी गुरप्रीत कौर का इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट हैक… pic.twitter.com/VPBraW0i6a — Pardeep Kaushik (@PARDEEPkau) January 20, 2025

Sehaj Arora, Gurpreet Kaur Move to Britain with Son, Claims Report

पंजाब के जालंधर का मशहूर कुल्हड़ पिज्जा कपल एक बार फिर चर्चा में हैं। पिछले काफी समय से विवादों से घिरा हुआ कपल ने अब भारत छोड़ने का फैसला लिया है। चर्चा है कि कुल्हड़ पिज्जा दंपती सहज अरोड़ा और रूप अरोड़ा अपने बेटे के साथ पंजाब (भारत) छोड़कर ब्रिटेन चले गए हैं। पिछले कुछ… pic.twitter.com/mCvNXRqsvq — Akash (@NewAkash0) January 20, 2025

