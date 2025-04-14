A screengrab of a viral post shows trash piling up in Birmingham as "rats as big as cats" cause riot in UK's second largest city. (Photo credits: X/@RT_com)

Rats have reportedly caused a riot in Birmingham, forcing the British government to call the army, as trash was seen piling up in the United Kingdom's second-largest city. It is reported that the trash has piled up in the city due to a strike called by garbage collectors. The Labour-run council has declared a "major incident" over estimated 17,000 tons of trash littering Birmingham. It is also reported that the mountains of waste have turned the UK's second largest city into a breeding ground for rats who are said to be as big as cats. Some reports also claimed that "rats as big as cats" were seen on the streets of Birmingham as the garbage collectors' strike continued in the city. Pictures and videos showing the trash piling up in Birmingham and rats causing a riot have also surfaced online. UK Shocker: Toddler Suspended From Nursery School for Alleged Transphobia in United Kingdom, Says Report.

Strike by Garbage Collectors Leads to Rats Running Riot in UK City

British ARMY called in to tackle rodents and rubbish in rat-infested Birmingham, labelled 'apocalyptic' due to bin strike chaos Labour-run council declared 'major incident' over estimated 17,000 TONS of trash littering the city pic.twitter.com/4zrk0ddFaG — RT (@RT_com) April 14, 2025

Birmingham Is Overflowing With Trash and Rats As Big as Cats

❗️🐀 BIRMINGHAM OVERFLOWING WITH TRASH & SUPER-SIZED RATS – REPORTS Birmingham is buckling under six weeks of trash strikes — and locals say it’s now a health emergency, NBC News reported. Mountains of waste have turned the UK’s second-biggest city into a BREEDING GROUND for… pic.twitter.com/uRJlQO9Yg0 — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) April 14, 2025

Pics and Videos of Trash Piling Up Surface

🐁Rats as big as cats have appeared on the streets of Birmingham as the rubbish collection strike continues Rats as big as cats have been running through the streets in broad daylight, an unbearable stench has been wafting through the air, and rubbish has been spilling from… pic.twitter.com/BBrQHDmKOd — Uncensored News (@uncensorednews9) April 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)