Sony's PlayStation has hiked the price of the PS5 in select international markets due to facing global economic challenges. The PS price rise will affect both the standard and digital editions of the console in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Sony stated that inflation and currency trends were key reasons behind the adjustment. The new prices will be effective starting today, April 14, 2025. In Europe, the price of the Sony PS5 Digital Edition is 499.99 euros (INR 48,945); in the UK, it is 429.99 pounds. In Australia, the standard version is AUS$ 829.95, and the digital version is AUS$ 949.95. In New Zealand, the standard version is at NZD$ 949.95 and digital at NZD$ 859.95. PlayStation said, "Additionally, the Disc Drive for PS5 will be getting an RRP decrease effective starting April 14. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, April 14, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

Sony Hikes Prices of PlayStation in International Market

An update on PS5 pricing in Europe, Australia and New Zealand: https://t.co/NKdta5YJhg pic.twitter.com/ZCx6jaQz1q — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)