The miners in Angola have unearthed a very rare gemstone, a pink diamond. According to its Australian-based owner, the fifth-largest pink diamond ever found at the African mine is called 'Lulo Rose'. The 17-carat pink diamond was discovered in Angola's diamond-rich northeast. The Lulo Rose is a type 2a diamond with few or no impurities. Lulo Rose: Big 170-Carat Pink Diamond Discovered in Angola, Largest in 300 Years.

Largest Pink Diamond Lulo Rose

