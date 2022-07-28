The miners in Angola have unearthed a very rare gemstone, a pink diamond. According to its Australian-based owner, the fifth-largest pink diamond ever found at the African mine is called 'Lulo Rose'. The 17-carat pink diamond was discovered in Angola's diamond-rich northeast. The Lulo Rose is a type 2a diamond with few or no impurities. Lulo Rose: Big 170-Carat Pink Diamond Discovered in Angola, Largest in 300 Years.

Largest Pink Diamond Lulo Rose

Angolan miners unearths largest rare diamond in 300 years * A big pink diamond of 170 carats has been discovered in Angola and is claimed to be the largest such gemstone found in 300 years. Called the "Lulo Rose," the diamond was found at the Lulo alluvial diamond mine. pic.twitter.com/YG8YxVSwbS — African History & Culture | Talkafricana.com (@talkafricana) July 27, 2022

Watch Video:

"HISTORIC" FIND: Miners have unearthed a rare and pure 170-carat pink diamond that's believed to be the largest found in 300 years. https://t.co/2akqBN587s pic.twitter.com/5OGfNqP35Z — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)