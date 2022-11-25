A 23-year-old insecure girlfriend decided to burn her boyfriend's house down after a female voice picked up his phone. The woman from Texas, US, thought her partner was cheating on him. It later turned out that the woman on the other end of the call was his relative. According to media reports, after allegedly causing a massive fire, Senaida Marie Soto FaceTimed her boyfriend to show him what she had done. In her jealous rage, the woman set the whole house on fire before stealing some of the items from the man's residence. TW: Man Repeatedly Drives Car Over Girlfriend and Brutally Kills Her in Northern China; Gruesome Video of Incident Goes Viral.

