Madras Day 2022 marks the 383rd birthday of Chennai that was found in the year 1639. The day celebrates the establishment of Madras or modern-day Chennai that was bought by the East India Company in order to built Fort St. George. The festive day witnesses events that celebrate the culture and heritage of this modern city. Celebrations for the historic day have already begun as twitterati reacts by sharing Happy Madras Day wishes, HD images and messages on the micro-blogging site.

Twitter Reactions on Madras Day 2022

Madras Day Celebrations in the City

Happy Madras Day 2022

Madras Day Wishes and Greetings

The city that keeps giving fame, fortune, identity, and/or livelihood to many who came, are coming and will come with naught - my dear Chennai, a very very happy birthday to you. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🤎🖤#MadrasDay #ChennaiDay383 pic.twitter.com/0NCucvpGNQ — RJ Ophe Imsaiarasi (@ophe_imsaiarasi) August 22, 2022

History!

#Chennai celebrated its #MadrasDay @Elliot's beach on Aug 20 & 21. Since Aug22 1639 (Chennai founding day) being the widely agreed date for the purchase of the village #Madraspatnam by #EastaIndiaCompany from #Vijayanagar King. Let us keep the City Clean&Calm. isn't its motto?😃 pic.twitter.com/yAFTdJaq4x — Gajalakshmi SenthilKumar (@GajalakshmiSen) August 22, 2022

