Martys' day or Shaheed Diwas is observed to pay tributes to the people who had lost their lives in the struggle for India's independence. There are seven days that are declared as Martyrs' Day in India and one of them is 30th January. The historical day marks the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by Nathuram Godse in the year 1948. The day is observed on the national level and is dedicated to the apostle of non-violence Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Born on 2nd October, in Porbandar, Gandhiji was the leader of the nationalist movement against the British rule of India. In the eyes of millions of his followers and fellow Indians, Gandhiji was a great soul (Mahatma). Martyrs’ Day 2022 Quotes & HD Images: Famous Lines by Mahatma Gandhi, Wallpapers and WhatsApp Status To Mark Bapu's Death Anniversary on 30 January.

Gandhiji was a prominent political and spiritual leader of the Indian Independence movement. The ace leader was assassinated by a young Hindu extremist and a member of the Hindu Mahasabha, Nathuram Vinayak Godse. Gandhiji's news of the assassination had a profound impact on the world back then. The tragic incident took place in the compound of Birla House. The place is now known as Gandhi Smriti which is a museum dedicated to Gandhiji, situated on Tees January Road, formerly Albuquerque Road, in New Delhi, India. Let us pay homage to the father of the nation by sharing powerful quotes on martyrdom and Shaheed Diwas messages with your special ones.

Martyrs' Day Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Salute All Those Who Bore All the Torture and Pain but Never Gave Up Because Their Nation Always Came First.

Martyrs' Day Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Soul of All the Martyrs Rest in Peace. May We Create a Nation in Which They Are Always Proud Wherever They Are Looking at Us.

Martyrs' Day Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna Ab Humare Dil Me Hai, Dekhna Hai Jor Kitna Baazu-E-Qatil Me Hai

Martyrs' Day Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Apni Azadi Ko Hum Hargiz Bhula Nahi Sakte Sar Kata Sakte Hai Lekin Sar Khuka Nahi Sakte

Martyrs' Day Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Martyrdom Is a Price One Pays To Ensure Freedom for Coming Generations. Salute to All Martyrs Who Ensured Our Freedom by Sacrificing Their Lives.

Martyrs' Day Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Blood of the Martyrs Is the Seed of the Nation.

Martyrs' Day Images and Wallpapers

Martyrs' Day Messages (File Image)

Martyrs' Day Messages (File Image)

Martyrs’ Day 2022 Messages: Mark Mahatma Gandhi’s Death Anniversary With Powerful Words on Martyrdom

Thousands of people, leaders from and across India had supported Gandhi Ji's works, thoughts and walked in his footsteps. He was also referred to as Bapu. On Martyr's Day the President, the Prime Minister, along with major political figures and important defense personnel gather at the samadhi at Raj Ghat memorial and lay wreaths decorated with flowers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2022 10:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).