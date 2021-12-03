The Lok Sabha witnessed one of the longest debate marathons in its winter session as parliamentarians sat till past midnight to speak about the COVID-19 situation amid concerns of Omicron variant spread.Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra known for her ferocious speeches in the House quoted Nobel Laureate Bob Dylan’s iconic song “The times they are a-changin'” to take a dig at the Centre’s COVID-19 management. “It is probably the first time that Bob Dylan has been quoted in this august house. But in these changing times, popular culture can sometimes do what great poetry and prose can’t, that is to strike a chord. It is unlikely that in this myopic environment of a Hindi, Hindu, and Hindutva-driven environment, that most people would have listened to Dylan. So, let me again begin by repeating that times are indeed a-changing,” Moitra said.Parliament Winter Session 2021: 12 MPs Suspended From Rajya Sabha for ‘Unruly’ Behaviour

