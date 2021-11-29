12 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended on Monday on account of unruly behavior in the House. The suspended MPs are Elamaram Kareem of CPM, Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh of INC, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen & Shanta Chhetri of TMC, Priyanka Chaturvedi & Anil Desai of Shiv Sena. The suspended MPs will not be allowed to take part in the current session.

The 12 Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended for indiscipline in the last session of the House. The House has been adjourned till tomorrow, 30th November — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2021

